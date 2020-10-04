Fred Albert Sielbach Jr

Fred Albert Sielbach Jr., 90, of Billings, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020, at St. John's United Liggett Cottage.

Interment will be at the Mountview Cemetery, Billings, Montana. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a future date and time.

Fred was born on Jan. 9, 1930, in Great Falls, Montana, to Fred Sr. and Elizabeth (Craig) Sielbach. His parents moved to Billings and farmed in the Billings Heights area and in other areas west of downtown. Fred graduated from Billings High School in 1948. In 1952 he graduated from Montana State College (now Montana State University) with a degree in civil engineering and became a registered professional engineer and land surveyor. He worked in the San Francisco shipyards until he was drafted into the Army. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers surveying the coastlines of several Philippine islands. Fred married Geraldine Schessler on June 5, 1955. In 1957 they moved to Helena, Montana, where he worked for the city of Helena and later became Helena's city engineer. In 1968 Fred became a partner in Christian, Spring, Sielbach and Associates (CSSA), moved back to Billings and was the engineering manager until CSSA merged with Morrison-Maierle in 1990. In 1992 Fred was the lead engineer overseeing the design and construction of a new roadway along the south end of the Philippine island of Mindanao. Upon returning to Montana in 1994, Fred continued to work for Morrison-Maierle until his retirement in January 2000.

Fred was a longtime member of Toastmasters International and competed in several national speaking competitions. He also was an active member of the Billings Optimist Club. He was a pilot and enjoyed fishing, backpacking, photography and, later in life, golf.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Gerry. Survivors include son Kurt (Laura) of Tumwater, Washington.; daughter Melissa (Craig) Reese of Bellevue, Washington.; son Kent (Mary) of Billings, Montana; and son Drew (Susan) of Helena, Montana; grandchildren: Jessica Koden, Nicole Seanard, Justin Sielbach, Cari Sielbach, Heidi Sielbach, Collin Sielbach, Rachel Sielbach and Kyle Sielbach; and five great-grandchildren. Fred enjoyed living four years at St. John's in assisted living. His family thanks all the staff who provided such loving care for Dad. Memorials may be sent to the St. John's Foundation (2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102).