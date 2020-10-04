Sonja ('Snooks') Louise Spencer

Sonja ('Snooks') Louise Spencer, 42, of Albany, Oregon passed away in Portland, Oregon on Sept. 30, 2020. Born March 3, in Longview, WA, Sonja spent her childhood years between Oregon and Northern California before settling in Billings, MT for 13 years.

Sonja is survived by her parents, Brad and Marjorie (Roberts) Spencer; sister, Chandra West; niece, Alexandria Spencer-Neyhart; nephew, Braden West, a large extended family, and her beloved fat feline, Lulu. She is predeceased by maternal grandparents, Wayne and Louise Roberts, and paternal grandparents, Gerald and Jean Spencer.

Sonja will be remembered with great affection for her compassionate, yet resolute nature. Her presence at family gatherings or work was made known by her distinct chuckle and smile. Sonja's eyes lit up when talking about her niece and nephew, the latest movies, 4-legged creatures, and fast cars (specifically her yellow Mustang). She spent her career mostly at Albertsons where she was known for her work ethic and rapport with customers and co-workers alike. Family camping trips, travels and holidays were a favorite as Sonja was happiest by the water, with cousins piled together in tents or houses.

A celebration will be arranged in the spring. In the meantime, you can celebrate Sonja on her favorite holiday, Halloween. In lieu of flowers, Sonja would hope you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness, or support your local animal rescue group.

Sonja gave everyone a gift in her final days as a reminder that we can open ourselves to all the beauty of being loved and celebrated. Her kind, gentle heart will always remain.