Sharon Frances Oblander

Sharon Frances Oblander, 82, passed away peacefully at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD on Oct. 2, of Alzheimer's disease.

Sharon was the first born to Francis (Frank) and Arline DuVal on March 18, 1938 in Benson Minnesota. Frank and Arline moved to Billings, Montana and added four more children to the DuVal family; Sandy, Colette, Richard, and Debbie.

Sharon attended school in Billings and graduated from Senior High School in 1956. She married Jim Oblander and to this union two children were born; Jimmy and 'Jimmy's sister' (Vickie). They were later divorced. Sharon was always the host of holiday gatherings and great house parties. She loved to cook and drink her wine with family and friends any chance she could. As her children grew older, Sharon began a career in retail. She started at Aileen's Clothing Store and continued sharing her sense of style working at Cole's and eventually retiring from Dillard's.

Sharon loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything. They will always remember her for her fashion sense - especially her Christmas sweater collection, her love for chocolate, and her available dish of hard candy, her infectious laugh, and thirds on birthday cake.

Sharon was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Richard and sister Sandy, her son Jimmy, nephew John, and great nephew Parker.

She is survived by her sisters Colette (Bob) Todd and Debbie (Frank) Kroll, her daughter Vickie (Terry) Narum, sister-in-law Liz Capser and brother-in-law Frank Pirtz. Five grandchildren; Karli (Josh), Kegan, Holly, James, and Delaney. Great-grandchildren; Emma, Maverick, Abbie, and Darrion. Sharon is also survived by five nephews and five nieces.

Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.