Esther Ybarra Gonzalez

Esther Ybarra Gonzalez was born in Huntley, MT on Nov. 11, 1937 to Lupe M. Gonzalez and Marcella Ybarra Gonzalez. Educated at Huntley Project Schools in Worden, MT. Esther was fortunate to have parents who believed in a solid education and instilled good work ethic which she relied on her entire life. She loved each and every sibling deeply. Esther's attributes were many. Starting at a young age working at a private nursing home in Billings and continuing on at Deconess Hospital in Billings, then Saint Vincent's Hospital in Billings and later working at Shriners Hospital in Spokane, WA. Her career included working for Billings Head Start Program, Montana Migrant council as coordinator to migrant workers (being bi-lingual), a VISTA volunteer, VISTA supervisor, Coordinator of the Billings Food Bank as VISTA volunteer. She was also a Coordinator for the Huntley Senior Citizens Club in Huntley, and completed her working career as a Senior Citizen Home Healthcare Provider. Esther's many interests included crafting, cooking, driving farm vehicles at harvest time, outdoor activities, hunting, fishing and any 'challenging' activities to occupy her time. Esther thoroughly enjoyed working on a race car with her brother A.Y. Gonzalez (aka Joe) and being part of the Billings Race Car Association. She definitely enjoyed being able to drive at the Bolero Race Track in Billings. She enjoyed travelling and remembered with fondness the trip to Mexico City with daughters Barbie and Claudette climbing 3 pyramids while there. She was able to take a trip to Ecuador, slept in the Rain Forest in a hut, saw a great many wild animals and insects, fished the Amazon River for Piranhas and stood on the Equator. Esther decided to further her education at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.

Esther always felt one of her finest achievements as a single parent was teaching her children to respect and treat with kindness everyone they meet in life. She worked hard to provide them the best life she could – there were good times and bad times but felt that they all turned out OK and that life was worth living. She would like to thank everyone in the family that helped and supported her and the kids during her life. She is eternally grateful to her Mom and Dad for all the teachings and love for her and all of her siblings.

Esther is survived by Brothers Lupe (Mary – Deceased) Gonzalez, Phil Gonzalez, Jesse (Sandi) Gonzalez, Daniel (Lesley) Gonzalez, Frank (Deanne) Gonzalez, Raymond (Ani) Gonzalez. Sisters – Carmen (Rupe) Gonzalez, Marcella (Ken) Bohannon, Margaret Beler, Irene (Poonie) Lemieux, Eleanor (Joe) Bower, Teresa Gonzalez Parker. Sons – Alvin 'Wally' Anguiano, Marshall 'Weedie' Anguiano, Barbara (Ben) Eakins, Claudette (Brad) Spear. Nine Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and one very special 'adopted Son', Keith Schultes. Preceding her in death, Parents Lupe and Marcella Y Gonzalez, infant twin Sons John & Robert Anguiano, Infant Sister Mary Gonzalez and Infant Brother Henry Gonzalez, Sister Josephine Y Gonzalez, Rose Ann Gonzalez, Anastacio (Joe) Gonzalez, Niece Rebecca Ann Gonzalez.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 9th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St., at 1 P.M. Interment of urn will follow at Huntley Cemetery. Memorials may be shared with Barkemeyer Park, Huntley, MT, Washing Talking Book & Braille Library, 2021 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98129 or any charity of choice.