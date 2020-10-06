Dale Lavern Vietmeier

Dale Lavern Vietmeier of Billings was born to Roy and Marie (Sudmeier) Vietmeier on July 12, 1931 in Britton, SD. He passed away with dignity with his family at his side on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Dale served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a communications expert.

He moved to Billings and met the love of his life, Margie Thompson. They were married March 19, 1955.

Dale was in the insurance business 45 years and was employed at Smith Funeral Chapels 18 years.

He was a member of the Al Bedoo Shrine and in the clown unit. He was a member of Ashlar Lodge #29 A.F. & A.M., past Venerable Master of the Scottish Rite, the Odd Fellows and American Legion. He was also a member of First English Lutheran Church.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Margie; son Jeff and wife Bonnie; daughter Jodi; two grandchildren, Jesse Dahlin (Lavora LaForge) and Tenille Dahlin; two great grandchildren, Ashayla Dahlin and Taysyn Dahlin. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother-in-law. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel. Military honors and a reception will follow.