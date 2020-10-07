Deborah (Debbie) Lea Golberg

On Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020 Deborah (Debbie) Lea Golberg passed away at the age of 60. Debbie was born in Norwalk, California on Nov. 25, 1959 to Harold and Elizabeth (Pedro) Vanderpool. She attended school and grew up in California before meeting and marrying Bruce Golberg in 1985. They moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana where she was co-owner of Golberg Construction. They had two daughters, Kadie and Sierra. They worked at the 6666's Ranch for a number of years as the management team before moving to Red Lodge, Montana.

Debbie was always taking educational classes for drawing, mosaics, stained glass, pasta making, pottery sculpting, tai chi, pistol, yoga, etc. She was very well known for her fabulous cooking and baking and loved to travel and experience the world. Debbie also loved the simplest things like taking long walks in the mountains with her dog. Her biggest love was being a Mom. Debbie will be missed by so many.

Debbie's final message to us all was 'Always Remember Kindness Matters'.

Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Pedro, father-in-law Jack Golberg and her faithful and loving dog Kirby.

She is survived by her husband Bruce Golberg, daughters Kadie Golberg (Jimmy Jay) and Sierra Golberg, father Harold (Margie) Vanderpool, sister Carrie (Loren) Culp.

No services will be held. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfuneralchapels.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to her Dari Rulai Temple, http://dari-rulai-temple.org/donate, or a charity of your choice.