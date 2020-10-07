Emily Kathleen Rice

Emily Kathleen Rice's beautiful, kind, loving smile and voice left our world tragically on Sept. 29, 2020. Emily was born March 17, 2004 to Jason Rice and Michelle Munson. Emily was passionate about baking, winning Best of Show for her chocolate chip cookies at the county fair. Emily loved choir, she had a beautiful voice that everyone loved to hear, and she loved her animals as people: Nemo, Tippy, Zeppelin. She was very smart and wise beyond her years. Emily enjoyed going camping, 4-wheeler rides, adventures and hanging out with her family and friends. She loved being an aunty. Emily will be remembered by her family and friends for her smile, kind loving spirit and the way she lit up a room. We love you Emily. We will miss you sorely to the moon and back. Thank you for the love and joy you brought into our lives. Your light will forever shine brightly in our hearts. Soar with the dragonflies, beautiful young girl. Rest peacefully in the Lords purest love.

Emily is survived by her father, Jason Rice, mother Michelle and stepfather Dave Marston, her sisters Micaela and Breanna Murphy- Lewis (Lucas, Skylynne and A.J) and her brothers Mason and David Marston. Maternal grandparents Lisa Davis (Lenny Clyde), great grandmother Beverly Prim. Her aunt Shannon, uncle Joe and cousin Cain, uncle Tiger and Amanda Munson, cousins Oakley, Margo, Joshua, Jade, Leland, Brooke, Zane, Zoe, Ryker. Paternal great grandmother Wenonah Jones, grandmother Carol Rice, uncle Tom Rice, aunt Dana Rice, aunt Bobbie (Aubrey Smith), cousins Justin and Megan Smith and Aubreigh Stone. Also, special friend's December Sheets and Cora Maerz.

Preceded in death by great grandfather Robert Jones, grandfather Tom Rice, great grandfather and great grandmother Clinton and Lillian Rice, grandfather Michael Munson, great grandmother Lois Munson, and cousin Christian Crowe and great uncle Les Crowe.

Services will be held at the Washoe Theater on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the theater. *MASKS ARE MANDATORY*

