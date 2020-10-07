Edwin 'Bart' Bertino

Edwin 'Bart' Bertino, 87, died Oct. 4, 2020 in Billings. He was born in Culbertson, MT on May 13, 1933. He is the son of John and Lena (Hodges) Bertino.

He attended Culbertson schools for 12 years graduating in 1951.

After graduation he started farming with his dad, John, and his uncles Pete and Frank. In 1968 he took over the farm, part of which was homesteaded by his grandpa and grandma. He farmed for 35 years retiring in 1990.

He was in the Army for two years with 18 months stationed in Camp Roeder near Salzburg, Austria as a teletype operator. He was honorably discharged in 1955 earning a Good Conduct Medal.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #81 for 58 years. He was a member of the Culbertson school board and served on the city council.

He married Faye Doreen Lynggard on Oct. 6, 1957. Two sons were born, Jeffery and Gerald.

After retiring from farming he and Faye moved to Billings in 1994. They spent their winters in Sun City West and Apache Junction, AZ.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, shuffleboard, computer, traveling, and turning bowls; he made over 90 and gave them to family and friends. He also enjoyed golf getting two holes in one!

He is survived by his wife Faye of 63 years of marriage, two sons Jeffery of Billings and Jerry (Kori) of Weatherford, TX. He is survived by grandsons Justin (Chelcie) of Chandler, AZ and Derek of Billings, and great granddaughter Bella of Billings, and a sister Barbara of Island Lake, IL. Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister Betty, and brother-in-law Harold L. Peterson.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned per his wishes. He will be interred in Hillside Cemetery in Culbertson, MT later. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.