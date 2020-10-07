Menu
Edward Evans Jones

Edward Evans Jones

Edward Evans Jones, 94, died Oct. 3,2020. He was a World War II veteran, teacher, principal, scoutmaster and lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a loving husband to Doris Logan Jones. He leaves behind five children, Mark (Cathy), Kent (Kimberly) Stanton (Chris) Clifton (Diane) Konni (Tim Davis) 23 grandchildren and 73 great grandchildren. Services to be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 am. LDS church at 2929 Belvedere Drive. Visitation Thursday night, 6-8 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Springs on Grand Avenue.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
