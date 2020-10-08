Terry Ray Gress

Terry Ray Gress was born August 31, 1978 in Crow Agency, Mt. When he was just three days old, mom and dad said they were going to get a baby boy who needed a family. We were blessed with many foster brothers and sisters before Terry, but it wasn't long before we knew we wanted him forever. Mom and

Dad, Lee and Denice Gress adopted Terry with papers signed on Terry's first birthday.

Being the baby with three older siblings, he was spoiled rotten! The fact that he was just so darn cute and smiley, only added to his charm! He loved to harass his big brothers, Darren and Jody, and tattle on them to their big sister, Ronda.

Terry was always smiling, playing basketball or playing at the creek near their home. He put hundreds of miles on his bicycle in Ashland.

Terry attended school at Ashland Public and St. Labre Indian School. The fact that Terry was Native and we were not, did not matter, we were family. In fact, Terry loved to trick the new teachers by dragging one of his siblings over to prove that we were siblings!

Over the years, Terry met and spent time with many of his biological family members. We are forever grateful for the love and support they gave him.

Terry was kind, mannerly and the best Uncle anyone could ask for. When Ronda and Jerry moved their little family to Kalispell in 2000, he went with them to take care of his nieces and nephews in the absence of Gramma and Grampa who stayed in Ashland. He walked them to and from school, protected them from the big world outside of Ashland.

His nieces and nephews all loved Uncle Terry and they still talk of their fun times with him.

While it was no secret that Terry battled the demons of alcohol most of his life, he was still an amazing man. He could cook and clean house better than anyone. He was always good for a laugh, and made friends wherever he went. He was gentle, kind, adventurous and always smiling!!

Terry is survived by his parents, Carl 'Lee' Gress of Thompson Falls, Mt, and Denice {Bill} Hedges of Hysham, sister, Ronda {Todd} Wakefield of Thompson Falls, his brothers Darren Gress of Roundup Mt., and Jody of Helena Mt; his nieces and nephews, Kristen, Branden, Shelden and Kaitlen, Ashley and Jarred, and Shania.

Terry also has a large extended biological family who cares about him dearly.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a memorial service will be held in Ashland at a later date.

Cremation & Funeral Gallery have been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.cfgbillings.com.