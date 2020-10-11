Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wanda Louise Ans
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Wanda Louise Ans (Germann)

Wanda Louise Ans (Germann), born on July 14, 1950 in Sheridan, WY, was the oldest child of Ronald & Elsie Germann. On Oct. 7, 2020, while surrounded by her family, Wanda went to her heavenly home.

She is survived by her two brothers, her loving husband, Martin, her son, Jason, three daughters, Jessica, Emily, and Kati, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial celebration in her honor will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.