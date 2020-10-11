Darrel 'Pete' D. Williams

Mr. Williams' Opus

With great sadness, the family of Pete Williams announces his sudden passing on Oct. 7, 2020, after battling lung cancer. He was 80.

Pete was born in Salt Lake City, and spent his early years there. He moved to Billings and attended Billings Senior High School. In 1962, Pete graduated from Eastern Montana College, majoring in math and science. He began teaching at Shepherd High School that fall, eventually becoming the Principal for 13 years before retiring. He coached track, cross country and football. His teams won five state championships in track and cross country, and he was named Montana Coach of the Year in 1973. Many of his fondest memories were of teaching and coaching young people. Pete's passion was golf - he won many tournaments, shot his age, and played a round the day before he died.

Pete is survived by his wife of 32 years, Roberta 'Bobbie' Williams; his four children, Suzanne 'Suzy' (Kelson) Colbo, Michael 'Mike' (Dawn) Williams, D. Bridget Williams (Bryan Lobar) and Janna Williams; his three stepchildren, Anne (Russ) Godfrey, Lisa (Randy) Taylor and Michael 'Mike' (Lily) LaBard; his 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Sherilyn 'Sheri' (Leon) Weimar; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Edna Williams; eight brothers and three sisters, Alfred 'Bud' Williams, Keith 'Tag' Williams, Jack Williams, Frank 'Buss' Williams, Kathryn 'Kaye' Higbee, Joel 'Joe' Williams, Merial 'Mim' Johnson, Bert Williams, Marlene Pederson, Ronnie Paul Williams, and Terry 'Ted' Williams; and his grandson, Jacob Dean Gressman.

In memory of Pete's life and passion, we will meet at Eaglerock Golf Course, 5624 Larimer Lane, Billings, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

To honor Pete's life, we suggest supporting the Tiger Woods Foundation (tgrfoundation.org). Condolences may be shared via Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary (www.michelottisawyers.com).

Additionally, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Billings Clinic who attended our beloved during the early morning hours of Oct. 7.