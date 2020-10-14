Lowene McNeese

It's been a wonderful life

Lowene McNeese, 92, of Billings died of natural causes in Billings, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born March 24, 1928 in Seattle to Frank and Arlene Neard. She lived in Sheridan, WY most of her youth and graduated high school there. She married Bill McNeese of Buffalo WY in 1948 and had three children with him: Perry, Jerry, and Carrie. Bill preceded her in death in 1984. Lowene married Maynard Jones in 1998 on her 70th birthday. They enjoyed 10 years together when Maynard died in 2008. She is survived by two of her children, Perry and Carrie, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lowene is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Arlene, and all of her siblings.

Lowene was active all her life. She worked in the grocery store she and Bill owned in Laurel from 1951 to 1959 when they closed it and moved to Havre. In Havre, so that she could be home for her children, she babysat in the home during the day. In 1966 Lowene and Bill moved to Billings where she remained the rest of her life. She had two passions, Eastern Star, and crafts/painting. Her lifelong involvement in Eastern Star began in 1958 when she joined the Zidonion Chapter in Laurel. She also belonged to Chapter #30 in Havre and Friendship Chapter in Billings. Her commitment to Eastern Star lead into positions such as Worthy Matron, Grand Chaplin, Grand Chapter representative and committee member. Ultimately, she reached her Golden anniversary. Lowene's interest in art and crafts began in Billings in the 80's when she began working at McCoy's Arts and Crafts where she worked her way to become the manager. She took and ultimately taught classes in crafting and painting. Painting became her real passion later in life. She painted hundreds of oils that she either sold, gave away, or donated to Eastern Star fund raisers.

No service is planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Chapter of Eastern Star. Online condolences maybe shared with the family at remingtonletcherfuneralservices.com.