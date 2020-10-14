Charlotte Rehberg

Charlotte Rehberg, 72, of Billings, Montana, formerly of Williston, passed away at the Morning Star Assisted Living Center in Billings, late Friday evening Oct. 9, 2020.

Her funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon Oct. 16, 2020 at 2 PM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate.

Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated

Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 AM until 7 PM and on Friday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral.