James Pritzkau

Funeral services for James Pritzkau, 78, of Sidney MT, are at 2 PM (MST) Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Sidney Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Interment will take place in the Sidney Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 11 AM – 5 PM at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour prior to the Funeral under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

James passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, MT.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
