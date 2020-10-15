To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
4 Entries
Mr. Williams was one of my favorite teachers at Shepherd High.
Jan Byrd (Coombs)
October 14, 2020
He was always my favorite teacher in high school at Shepherd. RIP
Susan Malmstrom
October 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Petes death, he was a good friend and golf buddy. He had a great passion for the game and was always trying to figure it out. ( great competitor ) Sandi and myself send our heartfelt condolences to Bobbie and the rest of the family.
Bob and Sandi Sullivan
Friend
October 12, 2020
I met Pete this year when he came to Eaglerock to play in our senior golf league. He didn't get to play with us every week, but we were glad to have him when he could join us. We will miss him.