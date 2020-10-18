Doris Irene Lenhardt

Doris Irene Lenhardt died on Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 93, having never recovered from a recent Covid-19 infection. She was born on July 3, 1927, to Loren and Vera Downs in Billings, Montana and grew up on a wheat farm near Molt, Montana. She graduated from Senior High in Billings in 1945.

She married the love of her life, Richard Lenhardt, on Dec. 7, 1947. Together, they farmed for 52 years, were active in the Park City community and were members of the Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod). They performed in a German Dance Group for 20 years, and she very much enjoyed Polka music and dancing.

Doris was 4-H leader for many years focusing on sewing and baking, as well as a member of the garden club. She loved games, and her favorite was scrabble, as she was consistently the winner. She was the quintessential home-maker and hosted many family gatherings. Both Richard and Doris felt the family came first. They were happily married for 54 years.

Doris was beloved by her three children and spouses, Ron and Gail English of Bothell, WA, Gabe and Renee Dodge of Park City, MT, and Rick and Dianne Lenhardt of Billings, MT), eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her brother, Ralph and sister-in-law, Mona Downs of Molt, sister-in-law, Shirley Downs, of Molt, and brother-in-law, Clarence Lenhardt of Billings, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in 2021. Memorials may be made to Park City Fire Department. The family hopes that you will remember her as we do: a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

