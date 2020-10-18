Rosalie Ann (Miller) Wathen

Rosalie Ann (Miller) Wathen, 72, of Billings returned to the house of the Lord on Oct. 8, 2020. Rosie was born on May 16, 1948 in Crosby, ND to Helen A. (Timoskevich) and Andrew G. Miller. She graduated from high school in Crosby and graduated Dickenson State University (1970).

She married the love of her life, John Raymond Wathen of Prescott, AZ on June 6, 1970 in Crosby, ND. They met in Las Vegas at her brother Dan's house during a party. Thinking that she and John would never meet again, they talked about everything under the sun that night. They went on one date and they knew they were destined to be together.

They lived in Las Vegas, NV and were blessed with Andrea (1971) and Amy (1972). In 1975, they moved to Billings where they were blessed with Rosanna (1975), Daniel (1979) and David (1980). They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a simple serenade.

If you ever met Rosie, you knew Rosie. She loved to travel and had just renewed her passport, and to get out of Montana, you often have to stop over in Salt Lake City. This time her passport was to heaven, but she apparently thought she needed to stop over in Salt Lake City. One of her many blessings was meeting Pope St. John Paul II in person. She also loved to travel with her grandchildren all over the world.

They say food brings family together, and she loved to cook. Her parents often fired her from the family café (Andy's Café) because she talked too much with the customers. She mastered the art of making friends. She was known to send homemade frozen lasagnas with the grandkids through the airports so they could have a home cooked meal.

Rosie earned a Masters in Counseling from Eastern Montana University. Her focus turned to counseling the underserved. Rosie would later help prepare couples for marriage at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral in Billings, MT.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Helen Miller and brothers William (1987), Daniel (2014), and Dr. Thomas (2018).

Rosie is survived by her husband, John Wathen, sisters Marion Lenneman, Jean (Bob) Masters, Valerie (Vince) Ames and brother Mark (Sallee) Miller, her children Andrea (Brady) Clements of Denver, CO, Amy, Rosanna, David (Nadia) Wathen of Henderson, NV, Father Daniel Wathen of Havre, MT, and her four grandchildren Kellen and Makayla Kinzel, and Sophie and Liam Clements.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Henderson, NV with internment at Palm Mortuary East. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic School in Havre, MT.