Eleanor Bachmeier is walking with heaven's angels. While she called Billings home for most of her adult life, she was born Dec. 14, 1931, to Dominick and Emma Staudinger, in Dickinson, ND, and lived there throughout her youth.

After graduating high school, she began work at a phone company and as a waitress to save for her dream of becoming a nurse. On shift one day, a young man named Victor asked her for a date. They were married a year later at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck, on July 7, 1952.

The couple moved to Beach, ND, and began their life together, one that would last 68 years. Almost immediately, three children were born: Deborah, Darrel, and Cynthia, and in 1963, the family moved to Billings, MT.

Eleanor (AKA GG Pickles) always kept a beautiful home, garden, and flowers. She fed all she loved well and in every way, treating them to the best German cooking, canned fare, and affectionate welcomes. Nothing brought her more joy than her family, and she gathered them around her at every chance.

Eleanor took in what life had to offer, and as a family, the Bachmeiers hiked, fished, and camped the Absarokas and Beartooths and many of Montana and North Dakota's lakes. She traveled further, too, recently reminiscing about favorite trips to Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, Nashville, and the East Coast.

In her 50's, she took up golfing, an avocation she enjoyed well into her 80's. While she loved the sport, she truly valued the relationships that sprang from it, connections that continued years after her golfing days were over.

She never did become a nurse. Instead, she trusted faithfully in God's plan each of her days and built a beautiful life and family that she was exceptionally proud of.

She is predeceased by her parents Dominick and Emma, her brother Leonard, sisters Mary Ann and Shirley, and great granddaughter Bleu Estelle. She leaves behind Victor, Debbie (Sid), Darrel, and Cindy (Dallas), her sister Angie (Fred), eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a legacy of love and faith.

Private family services are planned.

