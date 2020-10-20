Barbara Joann Estal

On the wings of angels, our brave and beautiful loving mother and best friend arrived at her heavenly forever home on Friday Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by loving family and medical caretakers. Breathless and heartbroken, we share her story to honor her life.

Barbara Joann Estal was born in Oskaloosa Iowa on Feb. 10, 1943, where she graduated, met and married her first love Edwin Eugene Barron. They had two children, Rhonda Grimm Zieger (Joel), Billings, and Lee Barron, Billings. After beginning their life together in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the family farmed in Millersburg, Iowa, while raising Rhonda and Lee, and they later divorced.

She married the second and last love of her life Gerald H. Estal and returned to Oskaloosa in 1983, where they owned the accounting firm Estal and Associates, among other ventures that concluded with their final endeavor of founding and operating the retirement and assisted living centers, Camelot and Avalon, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Joann was welcomed by and loved Jerry's children C.J. Estal of Okaloosa, IA, Nathan Estal of Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Marcea Dowdy of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

In 1998, she was blessed beyond words with her Grandson Corby Jonathan Barron, of Euless, Texas, and the two of them will share the most special forever bond.

After Jerry's passing in 2001, she continued her story relocating to Billings Montana, where she lived near Rhonda, Joel and Lee until the time of her passing. She worked as the secretary and office manager for Atonement Lutheran Church for 10 years, until retiring for health reasons in 2015. Joann's life touched everyone that knew and loved her, and she leaves many treasured and lifetime friendships and family bonds in Montana and Iowa and beyond.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Richard Lee Scott. She will be laid to rest in Oskaloosa Iowa, where her story began. Services are being held at Bates Funeral Home, Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 and burial at Forest Cemetery to follow. A celebration of life with her Billings, MT family and friends will be held at a future date.

'Mom, we are broken hearted and will try to go on in the days ahead in the shadow of your grace, knowing our world will never be the same without you'