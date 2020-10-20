Phyllis A. Gallentine

Phyllis A Gallentine died on August 12, 2020 from complications of dementia.

She was married on June 29,1968.

She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1961. She attended Billings Business College. She then worked at ABC Kiddee Shop for a while. She was employed by Deaconess Hospital in the diet kitchen for 20 years. She moved to Camarillo, CA with her husband in 1987 and lived in Camarillo since then.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister and her older brother.

She is survived by her husband (Loren) of 52 years. her sister (Deborah), her friend (Janice Lennick) and her friend (Maxine Thomas).