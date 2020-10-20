Francesca Anne Malone (Hill)

June 11, 1952 – Oct. 8, 2020

Our beautiful Mother lost her battle with cancer Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. She was born in London England June 6, 1952 to Dr. Patrick Desmond Hill and Patricia Ivy Hill. Her Father's career took the family to Canada, and then on to Forsyth, Montana where her father was the town physician. She graduated from Forsyth High School in 1969. In 1970 she married Michael A Nees and they moved to Sheridan Wyo. To this union 3 daughters were born, Celena, Linsey and Christie. Michael and Fran were later divorced. She graduated from Nursing School in 1973 and continued working as a nurse for the next 47 years. In 1988 she began what would become a lifetime partnership and friendship when she became Dr. Lashman Soriya MD's nurse and she found her calling in Neurological Surgery nursing. She continued in this field even after Dr. Soriya retired and worked at St. Vincent Healthcare Neuroscience Center for Brain and Spine up until the time of her death. She made many great friends there and was extremely proud to be part of an amazing group of healthcare providers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Patrick Desmond Hill, her mother Patricia Ivy Hill, her brother John Anthony Hill SFC, Bradly Fighting Vehicle Master Gunner and her best friend of almost 50 years Janeen Lehman McFarland.

She is survived by her three daughters, Celena Nees of Buffalo WY, Linsey Nees of Sheridan WY, and Christie Nees of Billings. Granddaughter Morgyn Nees of Billings and Grandson Matthew Nees of Billings.

She is also survived by cousins Leslie O'Keefe (Terry), Dr. John O'Moore (Kay), Kieran Hill (Marion) and Maurice Hill all of the UK.

Cremation has taken place and a private family internment will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Lucas and all the people at the Frontier Cancer Center for the kindness showed to our Mom during her appointments and treatments. Your kindness made a very difficult time a little easier. Due to COVID restrictions we will not be having a service. A photo tribute can be viewed at www.facebook.com/fran.malone.18. Any correspondence for the family may be sent to 2314 Clark Ave Billings MT 59102. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DOG TAG BUDDIES 924 Pine Ridge Ln #4 Billings MT 59105 or dogtagbuddies.org, whose mission is to 'provide veterans suffering from hidden injuries the opportunity to lead more fulfilling lives through partnerships with dogs.'

Rest in peace, Mom. We Love you…….