Dorothy Ann Lane

An angel, Dorothy Ann (Larson) Lane, returned to Heaven on Oct. 15, 2020 due to heart complications.

Dorothy Ann was born in Stevensville on March 11, 1935 to Dorothy (Thomas) Larson and William Larry Larson. She was their third child, joining brothers Charles and Tom. Sadly, William passed away when she was only 13 days old. His wife raised their three children alone and remained a widow until her death.

Dorothy Ann was a native Montanan, living across the whole state. She briefly lived in Yakima, Washington and Ohio, as well.

Dorothy Ann attended school at Stevensville High School, graduating in 1953. In 1955, she enrolled at Western Montana College. It was there, 67 years ago she met the love of her life and future husband, Kenneth Russell Lane. Both were enrolled in a two year teacher's education program.

Upon graduation, she taught for one year at Missoula's Willard School. In 1956, Ken and Dorothy Ann married and moved to Yakima where he was stationed in the Army at the Yakima Firing Station.

The couple moved back to Montana upon Ken's release from the service. In Montana, their 3 daughters were born; Debra Ann in 1957, Kathleen Renee in 1961, and Nancy Deann in 1967.

The couple lived in Missoula for several years while Ken (Russ) taught and obtained his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. Dorothy Ann taught at Target Range School while in Missoula. While in Missoula, she started working on her Bachelor's in Elementary Education at the University of Montana.

From 1964-1969, the family lived in Hamilton while Dorothy Ann traveled back and forth continuing schooling at UM.

In 1969, the family moved to Billings where Dorothy Ann completed her B.A. at Eastern Montana College. Dorothy Ann continued her teaching career at Meadowlark School in 1975.

She was fortunate to see the marriages of her three daughters, births of eight grandchildren, marriages of four, and births of four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy Ann suffered a heart attack in 1988, which cut her teaching career short with her retirement in 1992.

Dorothy Ann loved Western Montana, especially the Bitterroot Valley, where she enjoyed camping, fishing, and visiting her family. She was an avid Griz fan and season ticket holder. She loved reading, watching old movies and musicals, and playing card games and Bingo. Her family was her greatest pride and joy. Being a Grammy and spending time with her grandchildren was the highlight of her later years.

Dorothy Ann's faith in Jesus Christ was her greatest strength, as she daily spent time in His word and attended various ladies bible studies.

The family would like to thank Westpark Village, St Vincent's Hospital, Dr. Neal Sorenson, and Dr. Robert Terry for their continued efforts in keeping her with us for many years.

She was a loving wife for 64 years, a kind and caring mother, an amazing friend, and a one-in-a-million Grammy.

Dorothy Ann is survived by her husband, Ken (Russ), her three daughters Debra (Blaine), Kathy (Wes), Nancy (Brad), her eight grandchildren Tarah, Brianna, Seth (Leslie), Kelsey (Andy), Kaitlyn, Kassidy (Dylan), Jordan, and Micaila (Mike), and 4 great-grandchildren Emma, Andie, Oscar, and Miller. She is also survived by her sister (in-law) Lois, brother-in-laws, Jack (Diane), Marvin (Pat), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Dorothy Ann is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles (Angie) and Tom, and her in-laws.

Memorial Service is planned in the spring on March 20, at Billings First Baptist Church at 1pm. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Dorothy Ann's name to Shriner's Children Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or memorial of your choice.