John Brian Graf

John Brian Graf was born on August 30, 1966, in Billings, Montana. He graduated from Senior High School in 1984, obtained a degree in business administration from Montana State University in 1989. While at school he was a brother of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. John was self-driven, always went the extra mile, and worked his way through college.

After working in Seattle, John aimed to realize his goals of creating his own company. He studied court reporting in Minneapolis and Philadelphia before returning home to Billings, Montana, where he would run his court reporting business for 25 years.

John found many passions throughout his life. He had been a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan since he was a child, was a music-lover, which is evidenced by his collection of thousands of CDs, was a trivia whiz, and stayed a devoted-christian for his whole life.

John is survived by his parents, Paul Graf and Maylo Kinder; his aunts, Nancy Graf, Laurie Sticka (Dennis), Marilyn Caruso, and Marsha Goodman; and his sons, Hudson and Kye Graf.

John's gregariousness, levity, and ability to see the best in others allowed him to brighten up the lives of many people throughout the Billings community and beyond. He unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 15, 2020. Now he will surely be spreading laughter and happiness to those who have passed before him. Due to COVID-19, his funeral date is to be determined.