Dwain Sidney Salveson, 76, of Billings, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Oct. 17, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1944, in Martinez, California, to his parents Gus and Alice Bell (Newman) Salveson.

Dwain started his education in Crow Agency and graduated from Hardin High School. During these years, he made lifelong friends. He briefly went to college in Colorado before returning home to help his mother with the family, along with operating the Sage Motel in Crow Agency.

Not long after returning to Crow Agency, Dwain was drafted by the Army to Vietnam, where he served two tours before receiving an honorable discharge.

Upon returning home, Dwain met and married Mildred 'Millie' Ricker. To this union, two sons were born: Travis Ricker Salveson and Denny Dwain Salveson. While raising his family, Dwain completed his education at MSU and graduated with a CET degree. After college, Dwain and Millie raised their sons in the home Dwain built on Blue Creek, where many holidays and family get-togethers were spent. Those were some wild and fun parties. They later divorced.

Dwain loved to build. His life was construction, whether designing, estimating or just adding the finishing touches on a project. His knowledge and love of construction spread to his sons, where he was able to teach them his tricks of the trade. While working with Morning Star Enterprise and CTA, he was able to achieve one of his biggest accomplishments, co-owning and operating CCM Inc.

Throughout his entire life, Dwain loved a good time. Dwain (Turd) could be found on a regular basis at his favorite watering holes, chatting, making inappropriate jokes and singing karaoke (off-beat and off-key). Dwain enjoyed golfing, traveling and fast women. He had many friends from all walks of life whom he cherished dearly.

Dwain is preceded in death by his beloved son, Travis Ricker; his parents, Gus and Alice Bell Salveson; and his brother, Allen. Surviving family includes his son, Denny Dwain (Bridget); his brother, Denny Paul; his sister, Sonja Gustin (Lee); his grandchildren, Preston, Cole and Keerstyn; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held at a later date when we can celebrate his life the way he would have wanted.

Thank you, Dad, for everything you taught me. I love you and miss you.

