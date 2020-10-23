Menu
Sandra Lea Ziler

The family of Sandra Ziler will be hosting a private in-person service @ 11am on October 31st for close family and friends only, but open to all wishing to say their goodbyes via online event.

https://crowleyfleck.zoom.us/j/8623512613

Meeting ID: 862 351 2613

An open house memorial will follow, hosted by the American Legion Post 7 in downtown Sheridan from 1-4pm. Please note social distancing guidelines will be honored and adhered to during this time.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
