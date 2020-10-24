Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peter P. Kleinsasser

Peter P. Kleinsasser

Peter P. Kleinsasser 83, of Mountain View Colony a well-respected minister for 38 years died on Oct. 8 of respiratory complication.

His funeral service and burial took place at the Mountain View Colony on Oct. 11.

He is survived by his dear wife of sixty years, Sarah P. Kleinsasser, three sons Joseph (Annie), Ike (Dora), Mark (Margaret), daughters, Debra (Abe) of Riverview Colony, Sarah (Ben), Martha (Jake) of Golden Valley, Julia and Esther of Mountain View Colony, Brother John, sisters Mary, Justina, Annie and Susie, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law Ruth.

He loved to sing and read the Bible. He has many friends in and out of the Colony. His smile made everybody feel welcome. Rest in peace dear dad you will be missed greatly by all!


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.