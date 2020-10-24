Peter P. Kleinsasser

Peter P. Kleinsasser 83, of Mountain View Colony a well-respected minister for 38 years died on Oct. 8 of respiratory complication.

His funeral service and burial took place at the Mountain View Colony on Oct. 11.

He is survived by his dear wife of sixty years, Sarah P. Kleinsasser, three sons Joseph (Annie), Ike (Dora), Mark (Margaret), daughters, Debra (Abe) of Riverview Colony, Sarah (Ben), Martha (Jake) of Golden Valley, Julia and Esther of Mountain View Colony, Brother John, sisters Mary, Justina, Annie and Susie, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law Ruth.

He loved to sing and read the Bible. He has many friends in and out of the Colony. His smile made everybody feel welcome. Rest in peace dear dad you will be missed greatly by all!