Sanna Svenson

Sanna Svenson, 92, of Billings, passed away, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the St. John's United Nursing Home. She is now with loving angels and Jesus Christ.

Sanna was born March 16, 1928 to Sigvart and Selma Helleren in Hekestad, Norway. She married her husband, Erling Svenson, Feb. 29, 1948. They met when Erling came home from Montana to visit his family who lived on a neighboring farm. After getting married, Sanna completed her travel paperwork, said goodbye to her family, and set sail for the United States. After many days on a ship and a train, they arrived in Montana. Her husband already had a large prosperous sheep ranch north of Reedpoint. Sanna, who was twenty one years old, had to quickly adjust to the life of a rancher's wife. They raised four children, Ardith, Shirley, Sven, and Spener.

After the death of her husband, Sanna moved to Billings and lived for many years at Prairie Towers. She joined the American Lutheran Church and loved participating in the church activities, especially the quilting group and the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Sanna helped with many bake sales, craft sales, and yard sales. She volunteered for Special Olympics and helped handicapped residents at Prairie Towers. She was an usher at the Alberta Bair Theatre for fifteen years and has a plaque at the theatre commemorating her service. Sanna was a pro at knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint. She also loved reading mystery novels.

Sanna was preceded in death by her parents, Sigvart and Selma; her husband, Erling; three brothers, Sven, Ola, and Sigmund; and two sisters, Anne and Nellie. Her

daughter, Ardith, passed away 2001, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Sanna is survived by her daughter, Shirley Svenson of Fayetteville, NC, and two sons, Sven Svenson (Barb) of Reedpoint and Spener Svenson of Billings. She has a surviving brother, Nils, and a sister, Borgne, both in Norway. Her sister-in-law, Ruth, lives in Edmonds, WA. Sanna has seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Sanna's life was enriched by two special friends, Lynne Weber and Margo Holmgren, both residing in Billings. They provided love, support, and compassion, especially

during Sanna's last few years at the nursing home.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave, Billings, MT 59101.