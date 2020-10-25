Marjory Pearl Richards

Marjory Pearl Richards, 91, of Billings, died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Marjory was born at Aunt Zoe's house in Bellingham Washington on Dec. 30, 1928 to Art and Georgina Henderson. She was the youngest daughter with two sisters and four brothers. Time on the farm was spent with chores, playing in the field, swinging from a rope in the old barn, fishing, and going to school. Sunday was a quiet day as the family would listen to Fireside Chats with FDR on the radio. Her brothers and sisters lovingly and sometimes teasingly called her 'little hen.' Little did they know that Little Hen, the frail and smallest child of the HENderson clan would live to be almost 92 years old.

Marjory graduated from high school, went to business college, and worked in secretarial positions. Weekdays were for work, but Saturday evenings were for dancing. That's where Marjory met her future husband, Kannon, on the dance floor and they married in 1954.

While Kannon continued college, Marjory worked and in 1957, gave birth to their first daughter, Kay. The labor was difficult, but Marjory delivered a beautiful baby girl who was placed in an incubator with only a tiny breath measured. The baby was not suppose to live and if she did, doctors said, she wouldn't reach four years of age, would never walk, talk, read, write or live a normal life. Still, Marjory gave her tender loving care, dropped milk into Kay's tiny mouth, exercised her legs, arms, muscles, worked with her in speech therapy, taught her how to read, write, and live a joyous life.

Small, petite Marjory blossomed in her second pregnancy. Doctors, friends, and relatives told her to 'go on a diet.' In agony, she carried around the extra weight and to everyone's surprise, gave birth to twin daughters in 1960.

Marjory was a 'stay at home' mom who instilled honesty, integrity, and perseverance in all her children. She loved with her heart and soul and would always say, 'Do your best and believe in yourself.' That's just what her children did. Kay lived for 49 years, had a full life and exceeded all expectations. She could read, write, speak, walk, love with all her heart, and brought much joy to others. Her twin daughters became respected elementary teachers who valued education and modeled the values they were taught at a young age. Marjory's husband had a 35-year career with the Bureau of Land Management with many accolades and awards for his service. All was achieved because of one woman in the background, Marjory Pearl Richards, the foundation, the rock, and the glue of our family.

Marjory loved to dance, read, fish, hike, and vacation, her favorite was an Alaskan Cruise. She adored her two grandchildren (Matt and Carly) and spent hours playing, reading, and again loving them with all her heart and soul. In her last year of life she met her great grand-daughter, Tayler Grace who also brightened her life.

Marjory is survived by her daughters Robin (Dave) Parker, Richelle (Tom) Selleck; her two grandchildren, Matt Parker and Carly Kay (Shaun) Donahue and her great grand-daughter, Tayler Grace. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and all her siblings; her husband, Kannon Richards, and her beloved daughter, Kay Carol.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to give your mother or significant other a hug and tell them of your love.