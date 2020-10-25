Donald Wayne Allen

Born April 9, 1936, Don grew up in Billings, attended EMC, finishing his degree at Denver University in 1958. His first accounting job was in Casper, where he met his future wife, Judy Johnson. After 6 months in the army in Missouri, he and Judy married, and Judy presented him with two sons. The four Allens moved to Billings, where Don practiced accounting until retiring at age 70.

Don loved Billings and Montana. He gave back ... serving on the State Library Board, Billings Library Foundation, MSUB Foundation, Billings Library Foundation, Billings Community Foundation and many other non-profits.

In recent years, Don faced many health issues, which he accepted bravely and without complaint. When his heart quit beating on Oct. 21, the world lost a very special man.

He is survived by Judy; sons Brian (Lisa), and Kirk; grandchildren Ryan, Katie, Lindsay, Taylor, Brett; sisters Honey Jo Popp of Phoenix, and Coralee (Jim) Hicks of Columbus; brother Brad (Cheryl) of Helena.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a fund in Don's memory with the Billings Public Library Foundation, Inc., 510 N. Broadway, Billings, MT 59101.

A celebration of Don's life will be held outdoors when the weather is nicer and the pandemic is no longer a threat.