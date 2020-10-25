Francis C. Power, DDS

Francis C. Power, DDS, 89, of Billings, Montana passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was born April 4, 1931 at Leonard, North Dakota, the second of two sons of Frank and Alma Power. For the early years of his childhood the family lived in Crosby, North Dakota, then in 1944 they moved to Plentywood, Montana where Francis finished his schooling and graduated in 1949. He attended the University of Montana in Missoula graduating in 1953 and then joined the U.S. Army being discharged at a First Lieutenant in 1955. Francis attended Dental College at the University of Nebraska graduating in 1960. He returned to Plentywood where he had a Dental Practice until 1966 when he then moved to Billings and had a private practice for 22 years until he retired in 1988.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert, and many good friends who shared his interests in life. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Yellowstone National Cemetery at Laurel, Montana. Smith Downtown Chapel has charge of arrangements. To read a more complete obituary or leave a condolence for the family visit their website at smithfuneralchapels.com.