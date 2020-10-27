Larry Pierce

A Celebration of Life for Larry Pierce, 68 of Sidney, MT is being planned for the summer of 2021. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Larry passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Larry Edward Pierce was born July 21, 1952 in Williston, North Dakota to Violet (Shmidt) and Preston Pierce. After Preston and Violet divorced, Everett Pierce became Larry's father figure. He was raised in Wolf Point, MT and Williston, ND. After high school he joined the US Army in 1972.

While stationed in Colorado Springs, CO. Larry met the love of his life Carol Knopp (who he often referred to as his JC Penny mail ordered bride). They were united in marriage on Jan. 18, 1974.

After getting out of the Army, they moved to Sidney, MT and started their family. Larry was best known for his mechanical ability and took great pride in working at Hedahls, John Deer, Cenex, Fedoras, KB Oil. In 2018 he retired after working almost 30 years at Gem City Motors.

More than anything, Larry enjoyed spending time with his wife, two sons and four grandchildren, barbequing, fishing or just get in his truck or Pontiac and cruising. Larry was known for his willingness to always help a friend or anyone in need.

Larry passed away Oct. 6, 2020 in Rochester, MN from complications after trying to recover from surgery, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Carol of Sidney, MT; son Corey (Jamie) Pierce of Great Falls, MT and their children Dylan and Logan; son Travis Pierce of Sidney, MT and his children Chance and Braydon; brother Jim Pierce of Kalispell, MT; sister Nancy (David) Reitan of Sidney, MT; sister-in-law's Jean Steiner, Sue (John) Klempel, Carol Pierce, Judy Pierce, and Doris Pierce; and many special cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother Violet; step father Everett; father Preston; brothers William, Raymond and Skip Pierce; in-laws Walter and Evelyn Knopp; brother-in-law's Robert Knopp and Ron Steiner; and his grandparents.