Harry J. Rodenberg, Jr.

Harry J. Rodenberg, Jr. passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Wolf Point, Montana where he resided for over five years while receiving much love and care from the staff.

Harry was born Sept. 26, 1923, in Manhattan, Montana to Harry Sr. and Edna Rodenberg. He was joined by a sister, Charlotte, in 1932. After graduating in 1941 from Manhattan High School, he enrolled at Montana State College in Industrial Engineering. He entered the Army Air Corps for the next two years and after the war, he returned to Montana State graduating in 1948 with a degree in Accounting.

In Sept. 1947, Harry and Mary Ann O'Connell were married in Bozeman, Montana. From this union John, Gail and Jim were born. They moved to Wolf Point to start their beekeeping operation, Honeyland, Inc. and raise their family.

Over the years Harry served as President of the Montana State Beekeepers, Vice President of the American Beekeeping Federation, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Sioux Honey Association for 25 years. He was the first chairperson of the National Honey Board in 1987. He represented the honey industry at international food fairs in England and Japan. As an avid pilot over the years, he received 'The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award' for over 50 years of flying without an accident. One special trip as a pilot was an air rally flight in Canada where his skill earned him the Governor's Cup. He also served on the Montana Agriculture Loan Committee, a program initiated during Governor Schwinden's tenure.

He is remembered for his love and passion for everything good, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; his work with the honeybees, flying his airplane with Jim and many friends; hunting and fishing, maintaining his wonderful garden with his wife, Mary Ann; extensive travels internationally and domestically with family and friends; and enjoying the beauty of his vacation home in the Gallatin Canyon. He is remembered as a soft-spoken gentleman with an infectious smile.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ann, his parents Harry Sr. and Edna, his sister Charlotte McCahill, his daughter-in-law, Allene Rodenberg, and his brothers-in-law Jim O'Connell and Charles Perry McCahill.

He is survived by his children John of Puyallup, WA; Gail (Jerry) Dugan of Shoreline, WA; and Jim (Shelley) of Wolf Point. He has four grandchildren Ryan (Michelle) Rodenberg of Tallahassee, FL; Craig (Kari) Rodenberg of Wolf Point, MT; Jeff (Kerry) of Parker, CO and Julie Rodenberg of Gig Harbor, WA. He also has nine great-grandchildren Kylie, Lauren, McKenzie, Evan, Owen, Danny, Hailee, Brendan and Thomas.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Charitable donations can be made in Harry's name to Faith Home, 1000 6th Ave. N., Wolf Point, MT 59201.