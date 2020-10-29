Hunter Smith

Hunter Storm Bird Chief –Paniagua-Smith - Indian name Yellowman - dual resident of Polson, Montana and Newcastle, Oklahoma gained his wings on Oct. 22, 2020 in Norman, OK.

Hunter is survived by his partner in life Summer Leitka, his son Adonis Amor Paniagua-Smith of Norman, OK, his father 'Chuck' Charles Wayne Smith Jr of Newcastle, OK. mother Linn Sharlene Bird Chief-White Shield of Polson, Montana, grandfather 'Charlie' Charles Wayne Smith Sr. of Newcastle, OK. Brothers Tyler Smith of Newcastle, OK., Tristen Bird Chief-Paniagua of Polson, Montana, Mitchell Smith of Norman, OK., Kale Miller of Blanchard,OK., Trey Smith of Oklahoma City, OK., and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his unborn child Sage Paniagua, sister Chloe Smith, grandmother Pamela Paniagua Smith, grandmother Jennifer Glynda Bird Chief-Eagle Feathers, and grandfather Harry Rudy White Shield-Whitehorse Jr.

Hunter was a descendant of Chief Dull Knife of the Northern Cheyenne, he was also Southern Cheyenne, Chickasaw, Caddo, Absentee Shawnee, Delaware and Mexican-American

Hunter was born in Oklahoma City at Southwest Medical Center on April 9, 1996 to Chuck Smith and Linn Birdchief-Whiteshield. Hunter was talkative and fun loving! His favorite food was pizza, how he loved some Little Caesars and Pizzas Hut! He liked sports, music, going to the movies, watching The Nightmare Before Christmas, and reading Marvel Comic books. His love for comic books was inevitable as his middle name 'Storm' is from the Marvel Comic book series. Hunter was an amazing artist and loved to draw, his talent was astounding.

Hunter had a troubled past and difficult teen years but he was ready to overcome his past and change his life for the better in order to help raise his son Adonis Amor and live his life with his partner Summer Leitka. Hunter will be missed immensely by all of his family and friends. Until we meet again, with love - your family.