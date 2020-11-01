Deborah Jean Alberi

SPARKS, Nev - The daughter of Joseph Thomas Alberi and Marion Wilson Alberi, Deborah was born and raised on the family ranch on Willow Creek northwest of Red Lodge, Montana. She worked on the ranch and was educated in Red Lodge public schools. After graduation she worked and furthered her education in Wayzata, Minnesota; Nevada, Missouri; Denver, Colorado and Billings, Montana before moving to Reno, Nevada where she lived, worked and enjoyed her retirement until her passing in Sparks, Nevada from recurring cancer.

Debbie is survived by her brother Michael (Lori), sister Susan, brother David (Candy), and, sister and most supportive friend, Jan Posey (Clint); along with several cherished nieces and nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and, at Debbie's request, no services will be held.