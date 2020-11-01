Michael Thomas Fargo

Michael Thomas Fargo, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Billings.

Born on Dec. 15, 1935, in Billings to R.C. and Helen Fargo, he was the fourth of their five children. He attended MSU Bozeman, where he studied engineering. He married Murnell Mikkelson on Feb. 27, 1960, and late that same year they moved to Alaska. For the next 30 years, he built highways all over the State for the Department of Transportation, where he started as an instrument man on a survey crew and retired as an Assistant Regional Construction Engineer. Yet his greatest accomplishment was his love of taking care of and raising his family; he and Murnell opened their home and hearts to a number of foster children over their years in Alaska. In 1995, he and Murnell retired and moved back to Billings, where he was an active member of the community, as well as a devoted Christian who very much enjoyed providing support to his church and congregation.

He is survived by his wife, Murnell; his four sons, John and wife Narissa, Allen and wife Carla, Paul, and foster son Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings Charles, James, John and Margaret 'Peggy.'

There will be a private family service and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. He will be extremely missed by so many.

