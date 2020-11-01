Virginia Mae Stinson Hoiness

Virginia Mae Stinson Hoiness, 88 years old, was called to heaven on Oct. 16, 2020, at home in Billings, Montana surrounded by her family. Virginia was born March 29, 1932 in Red Lodge, Montana to Lester & Dorothy Stinson. Soon after they moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming. A few years later they moved back to Red Lodge, where Virginia finished grade school and graduated from high school. During high school she met the love of her life, Lewis Hoiness. They married in 1951. They had four boys and adopted a girl. While raising their children she worked various jobs including selling Avon and working at JC Penny's in Laurel, Montana. In 1960 she started cooking at church camps, including Camp on the Boulder and Beartooth Christian Camp, where she retired in 1994. Virginia was a wonderful cook, and she took pride in making homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Virginia was a dedicated woman of faith who served the Lord with her heart, talents, and gifts. She was an amazing and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a great friend to many. Her legacy will live on through her family.

Virginia is survived by her loving husband Lewis Hoiness of Billings; sisters Bonnie (Leonard) Boles of Kalispell, MT and Margie Goter of Denver, CO; children Ken (Char) of Laurel, MT, Doug (Suzi) of Cody, WY, David, Mark (Cassie), and Tina (Richard) Pilon of Billings. She also has nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two on the way.

Her Celebration of Life will be streamed Nov. 7, 2020 at 1pm from Faith E Church at www.faithE.org. In lieu of flowers or cards donations can be made at https:/beartoothchristiancamp.org in memory of Virginia Hoiness.