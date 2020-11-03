Richard R. Hatfield

Richard R. Hatfield, 88, of Laurel, MT, peacefully passed away on Friday Oct 30, 2020 at Highgate Senior Living in Billings, MT. His 3 children were able to visit him in his final days, and his daughter was able to remain by his side as he joined his angel wife in heaven that early morning.

Dick is survived by his 3 children; son Ray (Chris) of Cody, WY, son Sam of Billings, MT, and daughter Kim Flemmer (Rick) of Park City, MT, Grandchildren Rachel James of Cody WY, Becka Thompson of Malta, MT, Kaitlyn Madsen (Riley) of Park City, MT, Brandon Flemmer and Megan Flemmer of Park City, MT; Great Grandchildren Oakleigh and Brody of Cody, WY and Hailee and Ryker of Malta, MT. Dick is also survived by sister, Jean Ward of Tioga, PA, several nieces, nephews and extended family, as well as numerous friends he considered family. He was a friend to everyone he met. His wife, Mary Lou, passed away in 2017, after sharing 59 years of marriage.

Memorials can be made to St. John's United Hospice. A family service will be held at the Yellowstone Veteran's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2021.

For the full obituary, go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com