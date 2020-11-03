Menu
Maxine Eleanor Troth

LEWISTOWN - Maxine Eleanor (Lenz) Troth, age 93, passed peacefully Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020. She was born April 3, 1927 in Squirrel, Idaho, the daughter of Fred J. and Selma (Griffel) Lenz.

Viewing at Creel Funeral Home, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral Service at Zion Lutheran Church, Wednesday, November 4, 2 p.m. Dear friends, due to Covid-19, we invite you to participate by viewing the service live-streamed on youtubezionlutheranchurch,Lewistown,MT

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Maxine's family and friends can enjoy more of her story and share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
