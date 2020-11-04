George T. Schaller

George T. Schaller born on Feb. 2, 1936 was called to his heavenly home on June 02, 2020 while in the loving care of his wife of 62 years Myrna A. Schaller. He was under hospice care at the home of his devoted daughter Cheryl and her husband Ismael Roldan in California.

George was the third child to Ralph Renner Schaller and Ada Ruth Schaller of West Plains Mo. He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Lee Scheppers and Brother Ralph Wayne Schaller.

George grew up in a very simple family of hardworking farmers & loving Christians and lots of caring friends. Earning a degree in Forestry from Missouri State University, he joined the United States Department of Forest Service and served for 37 years. He raised two daughters Melinda Kay and Cheryl Lynn in the same way he was, loving and caring and always supportive.

George was always teaching service to your fellowman. This was so important to him, as he was active in many service organizations, Elks, being elected Montana State president in 1996-1997, served as District deputy and with the Masonic Lodges, serving as Grand officers along with his wife and Order of the Eastern Star as Worthy Patron/Matron in 2017-2018.

He truly believed in the teaching of these organizations and the lessons and values to be taught to the youth. He is survived by four grand kids, Nick Cockburn, Danielle Williams, Cory Roldan, Levi Roldan and seven great grandkids Aymie Clark, McKenna Cockburn, Skott Williams, Ali Cockburn, Brooklynn Roldan, Ryggs Cockburn, Jaxxon Roldan.

George always stated family comes first not only in good times but more important to be there in the tough times. He knew due to his failing heart and health his time on earth would be cut short and stayed active not only in word but in deed and support of each of his blessed kids and the church family.

The family has truly lost their beloved father, but know he will always stay in our hearts and guide us as he blessed us with the foundation of love and caring for each other.

George will be laid to rest when he can be transported from California to Montana. The family wants to thank everyone for the cards and will be having a memorial when possible for gatherings to happen. We hope in the spring of 2021.