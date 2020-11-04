Carol Elizabeth Tallman

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Elizabeth Tallman on Oct. 30, 2020, at Bella Terra of Billings after several months of health challenges.

She was born April 18, 1936, in Miles City, Montana. She was the third daughter of Robert and Nola Tallman. She attended schools in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School. She then attended Eastern Montana College (Montana State University – Billings) and graduated in 1958 to begin her teaching career, spanning for twenty-eight years. She achieved her Master's Degree in 1967. Elementary Schools in Billings, where she taught fourth and fifth grades, included Miles Avenue, Bitterroot, Bench, and Burlington Elementary Schools. She retired from teaching in 1986. After her retirement, she spent many hours volunteering at the Billings Clinic Hospital.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, and various other teacher organizations. The American Business Women's Association in 1987 named Carol 'Woman of the Year.' After retirement, she enjoyed reading, playing her organ, and being in her home.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Roberta Tallman Snively. She is survived by her sister, Nola Tallman Balich, nephew, Robert Snively, nieces Kay Snively Goble (Mark) and Karen Snively Vasatka (James) and their families.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.

