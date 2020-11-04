Menu
Pauline Flotkoetter

Pauline Flotkoetter, age 83, of Miles City passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved dogs Belle and Moxie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Rosaryigil service will follow the visitation at 6 p.m. at the church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Miles Community College Centra. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
