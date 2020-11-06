Kathryn S. Syth

Kathryn S. Syth, known as Kathy by her family and Kate by her friends, passed away in her home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was blessed to have her many friends and family visit, tell stories, hold her hand, share their love and say goodbye.

Kathy was born in Havre, MT to Leslie & Olive Syth. She was the oldest of four children, the oldest cousin, and took her role seriously. Kathy attended school in Whitehall and graduated in 1975. The family home was near her beloved Aunt Mary and Uncle Gordon Giulio so the families spent a great deal of time together. Oh, the stories! It's often discussed how those wild and fun encounters with the cousins could all end without serious injury!

Kathy was level-headed, calm and a great listener who was frequently sought out for advice. She rarely gave advice until all the facts were in and the person was sure they wanted her advice. She would later use these skills as a passionate attorney in Billings and the surrounding area.

After high school, Kathy changed her nickname to Kate and came to the 'Big City' to attend Easter Montana College, graduating in 1979. She initially majored in English but after student teaching, realized Sociology might be a better fit. Kate went on to work at UPS for many years, developing life-long friendships. She became frustrated at what she saw as brick walls and glass ceilings and chose to leave UPS. Kate fearlessly packed her belongings and moved to Michigan where she attended Cooley Law School. She was admitted to the Montana and Colorado State Bar in 1996.

Kate hung her shingle in Billings. She practiced with her long-time friends and colleagues, Jill LaRance and Nancy Schwartz. Kate was passionate about the law. She loved working with the elderly - who in turn loved her and she always supported the underdog. Kate spent many years devoted to working with troubled families in abuse and neglect cases. She was a formidable opponent and her success in safely reunifying children with their families will live on for generations. Kate looked forward to interacting with the court staff, colleagues and judges. She appreciated the women who came before her and she spent many hours mentoring younger attorneys. Her passing leaves a huge hole in the Billings legal community.

Kate loved to golf and created a special bond with her teammates. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, raising cattle, laughing and being with friends and family. Kate was so proud of her nieces, nephews and great-nephews and would travel far and wide to support them.

Kate was known for her quick wit, huge laugh, her loyalty and intelligence which made the effects of this cancer all the more devastating. She was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma which stole her independence, career, quick wit and mobility. Kate refused to give up or give in (kind of her trademark), and left this life on her own time.

A huge thank you to the medical staff at Billings Clinic, Barrows Brain & Spine and St. John's Hospice. Thank you to her law office (she loved all of you deeply), her colleagues, court personnel, judges and our amazing friends and family who all pitched in to make sure Kate spent the end of her life at home.

Kate joins her mother Olive Syth, father Leslie Syth, grandma Kathlyn Sievers, aunt Mary Giulio and sister in-law Bonnie Syth in death. She is survived by her partner of 23 years, Sharon Tietema: siblings Mike Syth (Penny), Mary Kay Kennedy and John Syth; Nieces Katie Watts & her four children (Jered, Jeyden, Jeyce and Jesten Sullivan), Leslie Heck (Logan), Sammie Brennan (Brian): Nephews Kevin Watts (Anna), Tony Syth, Danno Kennedy: Uncle Gordon Giulio; Giulio Cousins Rusty, Bruce, Steve, Jennie, Sherry and their families.

Due to COVID, we will have a family service in Boulder, MT followed by internment with her mother in the Boulder Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life Golf Tourney and BBQ in July, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate your financial support of The Gray Matters Foundation. Glioblastoma is a far more common cancer than we knew. We are so proud that Kate will continue to help others as they study her brain tissue to develop better treatments and medications to eradicate this disease.