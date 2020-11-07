Larry Douglas Steinhart

Larry Douglas Steinhart, 72 of Laurel, MT passed Nov 4, 2020. Larry was born May 8, 1948 to Douglas and Evelyn Steinhart in Grand Rapids, MN. Larry married Jenny Diane Armstrong on December 17, 1966. Together they had three sons, Neil, Craig and Ryan. On June 8, 1967 Larry enlisted in the Army.

Larry retired from the Army Reserves, 125th Ordinance Battalion as Command Sargent Major on October 18, 1992, the same day his son Craig Dustin passed. Larry was employed by Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad for 44 years. On December 1, 1975 Larry married the loves of his life Judith Ann Penne and her daughter Brooke. Together they had Phillip Tobias this would complete their family of seven. Larry loved to visit with people he knew and didn't know. Making lasting friendships throughout his life. Larry's Seven grandchildren were his pride and joy. He could always be found at an event supporting them.

Larry loved swimming and milk on his cake. Larry's beloved cats Stella and Rowdy will miss him greatly. Larry is preceded in death by his father Douglas, mother Evelyn and son Craig. Larry is survived by his loving wife Judy, his sons Neil (Tiffani) Lawrence and their children Jordan and Jake, Ryan (Srdjan) Lawrence, Toby (Anna) Steinhart and their children Nash and Nickey. His daughter Brooke (Justin) Zabrocki and their children Dalton Knutson, Morgan (Braxton) Patterson and Madison Zabrocki. His sisters Jeanette (Curt) Quist, Nancy (Blaine) Grossman and Brenda (Mike) Hegel and multiple nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Larry will be Nov 9, 2020 at The Laurel Church of Nazarene at 10 am with Military Honors at 11 am at Laurel Hill Ceremony. Reception to follow. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent's Outpatient Rehab 2900 12th Ave N Suite 10 West Billings, MT 59101