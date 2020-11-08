Rose Ann 'Rosie' Fettig

Rose Ann 'Rosie' Fettig passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2020. Rosie was born on April 6, 1933 in Werner, ND farming area. Rosie moved to Montana in the 1950's where she raised her six sons. She worked as a cashier at South Park IGA and Rainier Supermarket, then went to work for Pierce Packing. She spent a little time in Greeley, CO as a meat cutter at Monfort Meats. After she retired, she moved back to Billings and lived in the same house for 50+ years. Rosie was an excellent cook and loved putting puzzles together and playing cards. (She would always win!) She also loved working in her yard and garden. She had a beautiful backyard. She also enjoyed getting together with family and friends and having an occasional beer or two.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lena Heidecker; brothers Frank, William, Pete and Joe Heidecker; sisters Eva Brambo and Ann Brost; her son Kenny Fettig, grandson Chad Fettig, and her long-time companion Bill Singer.

Rosie is survived by brothers and sisters; Fred Heidecker of Dickinson, ND, Alice Boese of Billings, John (Theda) Heidecker of Grand Forks, ND, Robert Heidecker of Bozeman, and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving Rosie are her sons; Roger (Char) of Helena, Jerry (Tammy), Terry, Dean (Sandy) of Billings, Donny (Corlinda) of Nevada, 12 grandkids and several great grandkids.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials and donations may be made to charities and organizations of your choice.