Robert (Bob) A. Ploehn

Robert (Bob) A. Ploehn, 89, of Billings, Mt. passed away on Nov. 1, 2020.

Bob was born in Bottineau North Dakota to Alfred and Florida Ploehn on Jan. 21, 1931. He attended school in Bottineau and helped work the family farm. Bob was a veteran of the Korean War and served from 1950-1953. In 1954 he married the love of his life, Charlotte Johnson. They would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9th. From their union, they had 5 children. Bob worked as an electrician and has been a member of the IBEW for 62 years. Bob enjoyed gardening, caring for his yard, fishing, tinkering and visiting with friends and family.

Bob had 2 sisters and is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jean Bonrud and 3 infant, stillborn grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife, Charlotte, a son, Kevin Ploehn (Carolee) , 4 daughters, Brenda Lehman (Paul), Twyla Best (Thomas Madden), Marlys Boyer (Floyd), Charlene Puckett (Rick), his sister Carol Ploehn, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Bob suffered a debilitating stroke 12 years ago and had been under the care of Avantara Health and Rehab. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the health care workers and staff who cared for Bob. Charlotte visited and cared for him every day for all 12 years, until Covid 19 shut everyone out of the long term care facilities. Bob is one of many who have died of loneliness and heartbreak as a result of the isolation Covid 19 has brought. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Cremation & Funeral Gallery are in charge of the funeral