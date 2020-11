Dee Boyce

Dee Boyce, 77, of Lewistown died Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home in Lewistown of natural causes. A Celebration of Life will be held in the 2021, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.