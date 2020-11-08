Jerrid S. Johnson

Jerrid S. Johnson, 41, died Nov. 1, 2020 after a long illness. Jerrid is now in peace with his Savior our Lord. Born to Steven and Susan Johnson at Castle Air Force Base, Merced, California August 15, 1978. Jerrid grew up in Lynnwood, Washington then moved to Billings Mt. and graduated from Senior High School. Jerrid loved playing sports in his younger years. He excelled at baseball and football. He loved his children and they will greatly miss him.

Jerrid is survived by his wife, Amy Stevenson and children, Xaden Johnson Bailey, Taylor M. Johnson and Jordyn S. Johnson. He is survived by his Father, Steven R. Johnson, Mother, Susan K. Johnson and is survived by his three brothers, Aaron S. Johnson (Becky), Brandon R. Johnson and Curtis M. Johnson (Mary), Jason (Selleca) Nagy, eight nieces and nephews. Jerrid is also survived by his Grandmother, Sally Fredenburg and Aunts, Diana (Ken) Zentz, Jeannette Binns, Christina Raya, Shirley Moriarty, Linda (Ken) Greenberg, Sandy (Troy) Felkins, His Uncles Kenny Fredenburg and Richard (Delinda) Fredenburg, Richard (Jackie) Johnson and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Stan Fredenburg, Grandfather, Louis Johnson and Grandmother Billie Johnson, Aunt Billie Benko and his Uncle James Johnson.

Jerrid you are at peace now. We love you so very much and will always remember you. Our Son, you will be greatly missed. Peace for you always.

Due to Covid restrictions services will be Private and we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed at https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/ on Thursday Nov. 12.

