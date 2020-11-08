Joann C. Stensland

March 13, 1931 Nov. 3, 2020

Joann was born on March 13, 1931 to Harry Johnston and Phoebe Chase in Wolf Point, Mt.

Joann was an Assiniboine lady and an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Tribes. She grew up out in the Chelsea area between Wolf Point and Poplar. She graduated from Wolf Point High School.

Shortly after graduation, she married George H. Stensland and moved onto the farm 13 miles north of Wolf Point off of Hwy. 13. Later on the family moved to the Fada apartments in Wolf Point. A learning time as the young boys (Lars and Robby) played around the apartments. In 1968, the family, which now included daughter (Lori), moved to their new house out of town about 6 miles east of Wolf Point. She always took care of the kids as they grew up, making sure she followed them thru their various activities. Joann was very busy from the brandings in the spring to harvest in the fall, but always found time somehow for her friends.

She enjoyed many hobbies, from bowling in her younger years and going to the Montana State bowling tournament, to making ceramics, to getting into bead work, and don't forget playing cards with her girlfriends. Always up for a card game. She was active with the Elks in Wolf Point as George was once Exalted Ruler.

During her lifetime, she grew up enjoying the Wolf Point Stampede and attended the rodeo every year until a couple of years ago. She always enjoyed visiting with old friends during the Stampede weekend. Early on she was a Stampede representative.

Another important time of the year was harvest time. Everyone was busy during this time and she and the family also got to visit friends Gordon and Laura Jane Haynes from the custom cutting crew from Texas. Big BBQ's were a favorite for entertainment when they had a break.

She is preceded in death by her husband George H. Stensland and son George L. Stensland. She is survived by son Robert (Doral) from Billlings, daughter Lori (Duane) from Gallatin Gateway, and daughter-in-law Cindy from Wolf Point. There are many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she was very fond of.

Thanks to the people who watched over her before we got to get her to Billings where we enjoyed her company. Shout out to Joyce, Mary, and Shelly and the girls at Roosevelt County Senior Citizens Center. Thanks to the personnel at Highgate who got to know first hand the spitfire of a mother she was and how special she was.

After a short service in Billings, the family has decided to celebrate her life possibly next year at the Wolf Point Stampede and bring her home to the family plot in Greenwood Cemetery. Cards in the meantime can be sent to Rob at Box 165, Billings, Mt. 59103.