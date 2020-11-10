Carol Ann (Menehan) Hoefner

Carol Ann (Menehan) Hoefner, 86, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 at Cheney Care Center in Cheney, WA, due to complications of a stroke that she suffered in Feb. 2020. She was born to James V. Menehan and Ethel (Walker) Menehan on Sept. 11, 1934 in Spokane, WA.

Carol grew up and attended school primarily in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She had a beautiful voice and was active in chorus. She loved to dance. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Hoefner, in 1952 after graduating from Libby High School.

Ken and Carol settled in Libby and started their family. They welcomed their daughter Katherine in 1953, son Dean in 1955, and daughter Karen in 1959. Carol's life was centered around her family, and she was a wonderful homemaker. She was always supportive and made her children feel that they could accomplish anything. Carol worked for Buttrey Foods, successfully balancing her work outside the home with the needs of her family. The family remained in Libby until Ken joined the Montana Highway Patrol in 1958. Ken's job took the family to many stops (East Glacier, Missoula, and Cut Bank) in Montana, finally moving to Billings in 1971, where they remained until early this year.

Carol retired in 1996 after 28 years of service to Buttrey Foods. Ken and Carol enjoyed their retirement, and they filled their time with travel and family.

Milestones were important to Carol. She never missed a baptism, first communion, graduation or wedding. She loved Christmas and finding that most perfect gift. She made a big deal of birthdays, and always made her loved ones feel special. She loved to correspond by mail, sending lot of cards, notes and newspaper clippings to her family and friends. Our mailboxes were never empty.

Carol loved the color yellow, sunflowers, cheddar cheese, Wheat Thins, lasagna and tea. The cookie jar was always full when she had children at home. She made the best apple pie for her grandsons, and she always made Dean his favorite porcupine balls. She ate every concoction that Katherine cooked up, even the bad ones, and declared them delish!

Carol and Ken moved to Cheney, WA earlier this year, to be near their children. The family would like to thank the staff of Cheney Care Center for their wonderful care of Carol over the last several months.

Carol is survived by her husband of 68 years Kenneth of Cheney, WA, daughter Katherine Hoefner of Airway Heights, WA; son Dean (Kim) of Spokane, WA, and daughter Karen (Gene) Bell of Maple Valley, WA. Carol is also survived by her five grandchildren: Deidre (Steve) Schilling, Erica (Kirk) Ryan, Bridget Hoefner, Colin Bell, Connor Bell, five great-grandchildren and her life-long best friend Donna Robinson.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home (422 West 2nd Street, Libby MT) with burial to follow at the City of Libby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montana HOPE Project (www.montanahope.org). Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.